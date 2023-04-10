Araiza homer lone Celtics run in loss at West Linn

McNary baseball traveled to take on the defending 6A state champion West Linn Lions on Friday.

The Celtics were unable to tame the Lions offense, as West Linn jumped out early, scoring in each of the first four innings — including five in the first — of the 12-1 win.

McNary only managed four hits at the plate. Sophomore Jordan Araiza had two of them, going 2-for-4 with a solo-home run in the fourth inning.

Araiza started on the mound for the Celtics, going three innings, allowing 10 runs (eight earned) and six hits, while striking out seven.

The Celtics are 2-6-1, with one more week until league play begins in the Central Valley Conference. Before CVC play begins, McNary has games scheduled at Tualatin on April 11, at Lake Oswego on April 12, and at home against Lakeridge on April 14.

