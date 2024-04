Spring means sports and the McNary High School Celtic teams were busy, post-Spring break.

The Lady Celts tennis team faced the West Salem Lady Titans on Tuesday, April 23 on its home courts. The Celts played against the Lady Olys from Sprague High School on Thursday, April 18.

The Ladies and boys track and field teams faced the West Salem team on April 17.

Celtic 12th grade track and field athletes were honored on Senior Night on Wednesday, April 17.

Senior Pawat Potisuk jumps hurdles in match against the North Salem Vikings.

Senior Israel Olmos Lopez gets ready to release a discus.



Competing against an opponent from North Salem High School, are senior Aurora Carpenter left, and Wendy Rico, center.

Sofie Schurr serves against a West Salem opponent on April 24.