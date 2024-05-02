KEIZER PLANNING COMMISSION May 8

KEIZER PLANNING COMMISSION
Wednesday, May 8, 2024, 6:00 PM
Keizer Civic Center
- CALL TO ORDER
- APPROVAL OF MINUTES
a. March 2024
- VOLUNTEER APPRECIATION ~ EMERSON CARELLA
- APPEARANCE OF INTERESTED CITIZENS
This time is made available for those who wish to speak about an issue that is not on the
agenda.
a. Written Comment – Michael De Blasi
- PUBLIC HEARING:
a. Text Amendment Case 2024-06: Proposed Changes to multiple sections of the
Keizer Development Code (KDC) regarding Planning Commission Decisions
b. Text Amendment Case 2024-06: Proposed Change to reduce setback requirements
along Collector and Arterial streets
c. Text Amendment Case 2024-06: Proposed Change to increase allowed square
footage for an Accessory Structure
- NEW-OLD BUSINESS/STAFF REPORT
- COUNCIL REPRESENTATIVE