KEIZER PLANNING COMMISSION May 8

KEIZER PLANNING COMMISSION
Wednesday, May 8, 2024, 6:00 PM
Keizer Civic Center

  1. CALL TO ORDER
  2. APPROVAL OF MINUTES
    a. March 2024
  3. VOLUNTEER APPRECIATION ~ EMERSON CARELLA
  4. APPEARANCE OF INTERESTED CITIZENS
    This time is made available for those who wish to speak about an issue that is not on the
    agenda.
    a. Written Comment – Michael De Blasi
  5. PUBLIC HEARING:
    a. Text Amendment Case 2024-06: Proposed Changes to multiple sections of the
    Keizer Development Code (KDC) regarding Planning Commission Decisions
    b. Text Amendment Case 2024-06: Proposed Change to reduce setback requirements
    along Collector and Arterial streets
    c. Text Amendment Case 2024-06: Proposed Change to increase allowed square
    footage for an Accessory Structure
  6. NEW-OLD BUSINESS/STAFF REPORT
  7. COUNCIL REPRESENTATIVE