Percey Auction raises thousands for Christmas Giving Basket project

The Keizer Network of Women (KNOW), a Keizer Chamber of Commerce group, held its annual Persey Auction Thursday night, May 2, and raised nearly $40,000 for the basket project.
Royal Tea Party was the theme for the event held at the Keizer Event Center at the Keizer Civic Center.
Hundreds of women, dressed in their best ‘tea time’ outfits, filled the event center, seated at tables piled with finger sandwiches and trays of fresh dessert choices. Many of the attendees were teachers and staff from Keizer schools, who are invited to the annual event to be honored. The Persey Auction has recognized the school personnel for years, treating them to an evening of fun, handbags, food and drink.
Persey is a play on the word ‘purse.’ The net total raised will be joined with proceeds of the Bloomin’ Iris Golf Tournament, which will be held on May 17, at McNary Golf Club, to aid in funding for gifts of toys and clothing for kids in need as well as holiday meal ingredients.
Keizer Police Chief Andrew Copeland was the emcee for the evening. He and members of Men of Action in Keizer (MAK),were the only men in the room. Members of MAK sold beads and cleared tables.
Marion County Commissioner Danielle Bethell’s campaign was the title sponsor. She gave an impassioned speech about the importance of the Giving Basket project.
Back row, from left;