Keizer executive session

Keizer City Council will meet on Monday, May 6th at 5:30 p.m. in regular session.
The following options are available if you wish to view or participate in the meeting:
|The City of Keizer is committed to providing equal access to all public meetings and information per the requirements of the ADA and Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS). The Keizer Civic Center is wheelchair accessible. If you require any service such as language translation or other interpretive services that furthers your inclusivity to participate, please contact the Office of the City Recorder at least 48 business hours prior to the meeting by email at [email protected] or phone at (503)390-3700 or (503)856-3412. To provide oral comments via electronic means, please contact the City Recorder’s Office no later than 2:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Most regular City Council meetings are streamed live through www.KeizerTV.com and cable-cast on Comcast Channel 23 within the Keizer City limits. Thank you for your interest in the City of Keizer.
AGENDA
KEIZER CITY COUNCIL
EXECUTIVE SESSION
Monday, May 6, 2024
5:30 PM
Robert L. Simon Council Chambers
930 Chemawa Road NE
Keizer, Oregon
1. CALL TO ORDER
2. ROLL CALL
3. DISCUSSION
a. Pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(d) – To conduct deliberations with persons designated by the governing body to carry on labor negotiations.
b. Pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(h) – To consult with counsel concerning the legal rights and duties of a public body with regard to current litigation or litigation likely to be filed.
4. ADJOURNMENT
El Ayuntamiento de Keizer se reunirá el lunes 6 de mayo a las 5:30 p.m. en sesión ordinaria. Las siguientes opciones están disponibles si desea ver o participar en la reunión:
|The City of Keizer is committed to providing equal access to all public meetings and information per the requirements of the ADA and Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS). The Keizer Civic Center is wheelchair accessible. If you require any service such as language translation or other interpretive services that furthers your inclusivity to participate, please contact the Office of the City Recorder at least 48 business hours prior to the meeting by email at [email protected] or phone at (503)390-3700 or (503)856-3412. To provide oral comments via electronic means, please contact the City Recorder’s Office no later than 2:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Most regular City Council meetings are streamed live through www.KeizerTV.com and cable-cast on Comcast Channel 23 within the Keizer City limits. Thank you for your interest in the City of Keizer.
AGENDA
AYUNTAMIENTO DE KEIZER
SESIÓN EJECUTIVA
lunes, 6 de mayo de 2024
5:30 PM
Robert L. Simon Council Chambers
930 Chemawa Road NE
Keizer, Oregon
1. LLAME PARA ORDENAR
2. PASTAR LISTA
3. DISCUSIÓN
a. Pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(d) – To conduct deliberations with persons designated by the governing body to carry on labor negotiations.
b. De conformidad con ORS 192.660(2)(h) – Consultar con un abogado sobre los derechos y deberes legales de un organismo público con respecto a un litigio actual o un litigio que probablemente se presente.
4. APLAZAMIENTO