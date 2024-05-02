Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast starts day for more than 50

More than 50 people attended the 26th Keizer Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, May 2, led by Cathy Clark.
The breakfast, hosted by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce, is held in conjunction with the National Day of Prayer.
The early morning event began with music provided by Alyssa Davis of Valor Mentoring. Breakfast was catered by Elegant Catering.
Northwest Dental Arts and Crossroads Fellowship sponsored the breakfast, held at the Keizer Event Center at the Keizer Civic Center.
Twelve prayers were offered, bookended by the welcome and invocation by Pastor Jose Dominguez of Keizer’s Iglesia la Luz de Valle, and the Benediction by Pastor Stephen Heleman, of Crossroads Fellowship.
The twelve prayers were:
- For the world, by Pastor Ronnie Brooks, of To God Be the Glory Ministries;
- For America, by Dee Pigsley, tribal chairwoman of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians;
- For Oregon, by Bishop Paul Elder, of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints;
- For Keizer, by Pastor Alfonso Martinez, of Church on the Hill;
- For Volunteers, by Melissa Ludington, of Union Gospel Misson;
- For Government, by Darrell Fuller, a lobbyist and president of the Keizer Volunteer Firefighters Association;
- For Police, Fire, Public Safety and Military, by Sheba Dawn, CERT volunteer;
- For Churches and the Faith Community, by Jim Lyman of Saint Edward Catholic Church;
- For Workplaces, by Paco Rosas of ServiceMaster of Salem;
- For Schools, Students and Educators, by Scott Guptill, of Capital Christian Scool;
- For Youth, by Emma and Justin Arana, of Acres of Hope Youth Ranch, and;
- For Families, by Gayle Withnell, philanthropist and community leader.