Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast starts day for more than 50

Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast Class of 2024—front row, from left; Sheba Dawn, Gayle Withnell, Mayor Clark, Dee Pigsley and Melissa Ludington. Middle row, from left: Paul Elder, Jim Lyman, Ronnie Brooks, Stephen Heleman, Darrell Fuller, Scott Guptill, Alfonso Martinez and Jonathan Thompson. Back row, from lefet: Jose Dominguez, Paco Rosas, Justin and Emma Arana.

More than 50 people attended the 26th Keizer Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, May 2, led by Cathy Clark.

The breakfast, hosted by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce, is held in conjunction with the National Day of Prayer.

The early morning event began with music provided by Alyssa Davis of Valor Mentoring. Breakfast was catered by Elegant Catering.

Northwest Dental Arts and Crossroads Fellowship sponsored the breakfast, held at the Keizer Event Center at the Keizer Civic Center.

Twelve prayers were offered, bookended by the welcome and invocation by Pastor Jose Dominguez of Keizer’s Iglesia la Luz de Valle, and the Benediction by Pastor Stephen Heleman, of Crossroads Fellowship.

The twelve prayers were: