Owen Pierson in the 100m high hurdles.

Pawit Potisuk hands off to twin Pawat in the 4×100 event.

Kylie Saddler Penick shines in the 100m hurdles.

Cain Duncan on the pole vault.

Siosi Utaatu (right) hands off to McKenna Unger in the 400m relay.

The girls and boys track teams met the West Salem Titans on their field on Wednesday, April 24.

