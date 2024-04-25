Keizer mayor to mark Day of Prayer

Keizer Mayor Cathy Clark will lead the community in the annual National Day of Prayer breakfast on Thursday, May 2, at the Keizer Event Center.

The event is non-denominational and all are welcome to participate.

The prayer breakfast will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. in celebration of the annual National Day of Prayer. Select Impressions is the title sponsor with Northwest Dental Arts and Crossword Fellowship as additional event sponsors.

Breakfast cost is $10 and is required prior to the function. Register at keizerchamber.com and pay online or bring your check or credit card information to the Keizer Chamber of Commerce at 4118 River Rd N, Keizer. There will only be cash or check accepted day of. There is also a no meal option, please register even if you do not plan to eat.

For more information call (503) 393-9111.