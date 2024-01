By LYNDON ZAITZ of the Keizertimes

The McNary High School Celtic basketball teams won one and lost one against the Sprague Olympians in games held earliest this week.

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, the girls won 53-43 at home while the boys lost narrowly 58-59 on the Sprague court.

Sophie Schurr goes for one of the Celtics’ 53 points.

Kate Cruickshank fights for the ball against a Sprague opponent.

Elia Kellar goes for two.

Aspynn Westby protects the ball.