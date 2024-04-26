Oregon Republicans are going to the border

A southern border fence located in Arizona

A group of Oregon Republicans are heading to Arizona to “witness with their own eyes the devastation Biden’s immigration policies have had,” according to a press release from the Oregon Republican Party.

The release details how, while Oregon is not a border state, it still deals with consequences from what Republicans describe as America’s “wide-open” border, though according to the Department of Homeland Security, “the U.S. border is not open to illegal immigration and immigration laws remain strict,” as evidenced by bills such as Title 8, which went into effect in on May 12, 2023.

Title 8, the previous and more punitive bill the U.S. uses to manage immigration, was reinstated during the Biden presidency after Title 42, a less punitive bill, lapsed during it.

Republicans are heading down to the border with the purpose of learning more about the effects of mass illegal immigration by touring the border with Border Security Alliance, an organization made up of former law enforcement officials whose goal is to “promote social welfare by advocating for public policies to secure the northern and southern borders,” by focusing on what they describe as the border crisis.

While undocumented immigration does occur at the southern border, the majority of those that enter the country do so legally and then overstay the term length of their visa, according to a report by the Center for Migration Studies.

The report described how overstays outweighed undocumented immigration and, in 2014, immigrants overstaying their visa term accounted for two-thirds of all new undocumented immigrants in the country.

“Now that the Legislature has effectively ended the nationwide movement to decriminalize and destigmatize drugs by reversing much of Measure 110, we have to go after the supply,” Senator Tim Knopp said.

The release details how “mass quantities of dangerous cartel drugs are being smuggled across the border and into streets across America,” though according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, fentanyl and equipment used to make the drug, most often enter the U.S. through common trade pathways, such as air cargo or express courier, not via the border nor is it regularly carried by migrants.

This notion is corroborated by other authoritative organizations such as the Cato Institute who said that, “Over 90 percent of fentanyl seizures occur at legal crossing points or interior vehicle checkpoints, not on illegal migration routes, so U.S. citizens (who are subject to less scrutiny) when crossing legally are the best smugglers.”

U.S. citizens also make up a lion’s share of who is responsible for smuggling the drug into the U.S., according to the Cato Institute, with one report noting that “Reducing deaths requires figuring out the cause, not jumping to blame a group that is not responsible. Instead of attacking immigrants, policymakers should focus on effective solutions that help people at risk of a fentanyl overdose.”

Attending the tour on April 29th is: Senator Tim Knopp, SD-27; Senator Kim Thatcher, SD-11; Fred Girod, SD-9; Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson, HD-59; Senator David Brock Smith, SD-1; Representative Greg Smith, HD-57; Representative Court Boice, HD-1; Representative Virgil Osborne, HD-2; Representative Boomer Wright, HD-9; Representative Lucetta Elmer, HD-24; Representative Christine Goodwin, HD-4 Candidate SD-2; Representative Dwayne Yunker, HD-3; Bruce Starr, Candidate SD-8; Michael Summers, Candidate SD-27 and Keri Lopez, Candidate HD-53.

Highlighting the group’s continuing goal, Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson described how Republicans “cannot merely recriminalize drugs and expect the drug addiction and overdose crisis to go away. Oregon Democrats think they can bury their heads in the sand and let it be someone else’s problem, but we disagree.”

