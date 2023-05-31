McNary baseball’s postseason run ends at No. 1 West Linn

The magic finally ran out on the Celtics postseason run.

In the quarterfinals of the OSAA 6A Baseball State Championship, No. 25 McNary traveled to the top team in the state to take on West Linn on Friday.

They had already knocked off the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds with upsets earlier in the week, and the Celtics did something neither of the Lions’ opponents in the first two rounds did — score a run.



But the lone run wasn’t enough. Despite having the potential tying run up in the seventh inning, McNary couldn’t keep the run of upsets going as West Linn moved on to the semifinals with a 4-1 win.

West Linn jumped out in front early, scoring once in the first inning and two more in the third. They led 4-0 heading into the top of the sixth, where McNary finally got on the board.

A pair of leadoff walks put Noah Fisher and Anthony Cepeda on for the Celts. It was only the second time in the game they had two runners on base. A fielder’s choice put Fisher on third with Jake Allen on first, and Fisher would score on a double steal with him and Allen.

In the final inning, the Celtics again threatened. Two one-out singles brought the tying run to the plate, but West Linn pitcher Gabe Howard responded with back-to-back strikeouts to close the game.

Jordan Araiza, who played the hero for McNary against South Salem in the second round, went 2-for-3, the only Celtic batter with multiple hits.

Sharing is caring!