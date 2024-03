The McNary Celtic baseball team has been racking up big scores in the first weeks of play.

In non-league play the Celts defeated their opponents by scores of 16-1 (vs. the Franklin) Lightening), 13-3, 13-3, and 19-2 (vs. the Dallas Dragons). Their two losses were a 5-6 defeat to North Medford and a 0-5 defeat versus West Albany.

Cash Martin pitches against the Franklin Lightning on March 20.

Trevor Ratliff rounds third base on his way home against Franklin.

Celtic Josh Allen swings away.