McNary joins 74 schools at Oregon Relays 

Jocelyn Schnurbusch (23) in the two mile run. She finished at 11:39:30.

The McNary Celtic boys and girls track and field teams joined 74 other high school teams at last weekend’s OSAA Oregon Relays, held in Eugene, April 19-20.

One of the Celtic stand outs was Yosef Picazo, a sophomore, who ran a personalbest of 1 minute, 58.19 seconds to place 18th in the boys 800-meters. Picazo had the 13th-fastest 800 meter time in the Oregon among 6A athletes.

Other stand outs were Lady Celt Ashley West who ran the 100-meter in 13.34; Kali Ellis, who had a time of 2:24:38 in the 800=meter race. In the 3,000-meter run, Jocelyn Schnurbusch had a top-40 time of 10:56:88.

On the boys side, Derek Olivo throw the javelin 41.83 meters.

The Lady Celts 1600 meter relay team clocked in at 4:30:62 with members Kali Ellis, Amelia Estrada, Kiana Olivo and Ashley West.

In the 4000-meter distance medley relay (DMR), the Lady Celts finished in 14:21.51. The team members are: Hailey Banker, Kailyn Bollman-Lechner and Kalo Utaatu.

Both Celtic track teams have meets in the coming weeks, culminating with Central Valley Conference Championships on May 10 at Willamette University.

Photos by STEVE SCHNURBUSCH for the Keizertimes

Cain Duncan (from left), Joey Elston, Jacob Olmos Lopez, Vince Estrada after completion of the 4000 meter Distance Medley Relay (DMR).

Yosef Picazo in the final leg of the 1600-meter sprint medley relay (SMR) – fighting for first place at the finish line. He ended up in second place.

Ashley West (from left), Amelia Estrada, Kalo Utaatu and Kali Ellis after completion of the 1600 meter Sprint Medley Relay (SMR).

Mason Bowlby getting a hand off from Pawit Potisuk, in the first leg of the 1600 meter Sprint Medley Relay (SMR).

