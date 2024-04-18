McNary Athletics, Sports

Celtic sports: Baseball, golf and tennis

 Ben Allen – just missing the tag at home plate in game against the South Salem Saxons. The Saxons won 10-7.
Carter Hawley swings for a double vs. the Saxons.
 Jordan Araiza, avoids the pick off at first base.
Morgan Stevens plays at McNary Golf Club, in a Central Valley Conference district match.
Izzy Faulkner chips onto a green.
Elijah Clendering – driving off the tee at a CVC district match at McNary Golf Club.
Camron Vandecoevering chips onto the green.
Kelson Whalen serves against Tualatin.
Jack Roth returns a shot from Tualatin opoponent.