Nine Celts qualify for XC state championships

Central Valley Conference runners were in the spotlight Wednesday at the district championships, where nine McNary runners qualified for the state championships on Nov. 4.

The McNary boys finished in second place, just six points shy of West Salem and 24 points ahead of third place Sprague.

The Titans had the top three finishes, with Celtic senior Cain Duncan finishing fourth at 16 minutes, 41.40 seconds. West Salem’s Jack Meier finished first at 15:13.80, more than a minute ahead of second place.

Sophomore Yosef Picazo and juniors Brayden Kaehler and Vince Estrada finished sixth, seventh and eighth respectively.

Duncan, Picazo, Kaehler and Estrada will be joined by freshman Jaxsen Herring, junior Jacob Olmos and senior Josiah Ziesemer at the state championships at Lane Community College.

The Lady Celts finished in third place overall on Wednesday behind West Salem and South Salem. Jocelyn Schnurbusch and Kailyn Bolman-Lechner both qualified for the state championships with times of 20:14.60 and 20:50.60.

