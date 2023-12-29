EVENTS, Holidays, REVIEW What Keizer was talking about in 2023 by KT Staff on December 29, 2023 KT Staff Author More in EVENTS: Holiday Sparkles at Powerland December 21, 2023 KFD Candy Cane Drive-Through sees almost 400 come through the bay doors December 19, 2023 Salem Holiday Market fun December 7, 2023 SKEA packs the board room in protest to mediation Keizer families get face to face with SKPS Budget woes loom for SKPS in 2024-25 school year Former students sue districtDistrict sends statement after removal of Rist from KalapuyaDistrict receives third complaint against Rist McNary cancels remainder of frosh football season amid allegations of misconduct McNary frosh football players arrestedOPINION: McNary hazing incident shows need for supervision Police Chief John Teague retiring after 10 years Copeland sworn in as Chief of Police The Copeland Era begins Six honored for valor Interim no more, Russell sworn in as KFD Chief KeizerFEST ready for final year before changes City prepares to celebrate 40th birthday Jespersen announces departure from McNary for district positionA meaningful gift Jespersen shares idea for daycare, CTE program Stat3 champions: “An historic weekend for McNary” as three are crowned state champions Keizer’s First Citizen Awards A beach awaits after sterling 32-year career Where are my summer concerts? The final Egan leaving the garden The last dance of Carole France Fungus, not flu, falls fowls