BUSINESS, BUSINESS & SERVICES SPOTLIGHT, COMMUNITY, EVENTS Keizer’s First Citizen Awards by KT Staff on January 23, 2023 KT Staff Author More in BUSINESS: KCC, KHT receive grants from MCDC January 20, 2023 New reporter joins the Keizertimes December 16, 2022 New business offers seasoned therapy November 23, 2022 Marsha Stallings awarded First Citizen 2022. Lyndon Zaitz awarded 2022 Merchant of the Year. Eric Jesperson awarded Service to Education 2022. Tim Davis awarded the 2022 Presidents award. Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access. Already a subscriber? Login here.