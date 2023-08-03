Jespersen announces departure from McNary for district position

In an online letter to families published Thursday morning, Erik Jespersen informed the McNary community that he had accepted a role with Salem Keizer School District and would not be returning as principal at McNary High School.

“For the past nine years I have held my dream job,” Jespersen wrote. “Working at McNary has given me the unbelievable opportunity to lead a wonderful staff, work with great students, and make amazing connections with many remarkable community leaders in Keizer.”

Jespersen will be taking the position of K-12 Director of Curriculum and Instruction at Salem Keizer School District.

In his letter Jespersen assured a smooth transition at McNary. McNary Athletic Director Scott Gragg was named as the new principal by the district on Wednesday.

“He will bring tremendous energy and focus to our school, and I am confident that your students will be in very good hands under his leadership,” Jespersen wrote.

Gragg addressed families with a letter of his own shortly after Jespersen’s was posted. Gragg has spent seven years as Athletic Director and Assistant Principal at McNary.

In his letter, Gragg announced that Dan Borreson would be taking over as Athletic Director.

