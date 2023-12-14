Community leaders pen letter supporting SKPS in bargaining

A letter signed by 13 current and former community leaders supporting Salem-Keizer Public Schools and urging union members to take the current financial issues the district is facing into consideration during bargaining was sent to the school board, SKPS, the Salem-Keizer Educators Association, the Association of Salem Keizer Education Support Professionals and media outlets on Tuesday.

“As business, education and civic leaders, we are all deeply invested in our local public school system,” the letter stated. “We write today to express our continued support for the Salem-Keizer School Board and Superintendent Andrea Castañeda as they continue to try to reach a bargaining agreement with the Salem-Keizer Education Association and the Association of Salem Keizer Education Support Professionals as well as prepare for significant budget cuts.”

Among the signatures are former SKPS superintendent Christy Perry, Marion and Polk County Early Learning Hub Executive Director Lisa Harnisch and former assistant attorney general and Oregon Department of Justice lawyer Bonnie Heitsch.

The letter can be found below: