McNary students in spotlight at Keizer Art February show

The February exhibit at the Keizer Art Association’s Enid Joy Mount Gallery will spotlight McNary High School students in a show that begins on Thursday, Feb. 1 and runs through Feb. 27.

Students will present their art in several mediums including 2D, 3D and photography.

Awards for the show will presented at a reception in the gallery from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3.

The Enid Joy Mount gallery is located on the second floor of the Keizer Cultural Center at 980 Chemawa Rd. NE. A lift is available for those unable to navigate the building’s stairs.

For more information visit keizerarts.com.