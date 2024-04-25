New traffic box art coming to Keizer 

The Public Art Commission came together Tuesday April 16, for a meeting to discuss and vote on artwork to be displayed on traffic control boxes this year and next.

The artwork chosen for this year included Mackenzie Melendy’s drawing of salmon.

For 2025, the Commission voted to display a drawing of irises from Brigitte Miller’s Irises, a blue floral design from Carolyn Lehl as well as a drawing of several trout from Sharon Housen.

The art is slated to go up later this summer.

Mackenzie Melendy’s drawing of salmon for this year

Brigitte Miller’s Irises for 2025

A blue floral design from Carolyn Lehl for 2025

Several trout from Sharon Housen for 2025

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-105

