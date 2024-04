Students from throughout the state attended the Oregon Future Natural Resources Leaders convention at Powerland Heritage Power Park, April 20, including an array of logging-related competitions.

An axe speeds toward its target in the axe throwing event

Jake Carlson of Waldport, competes in the pole climb event.

A team tries to keep their balance in the log rolling event.

Ryder Alm of Neahkahnie, gets ready to to compete in the cross-cut saw competition.

Log rolling is not as easy as this roller made it look.

