McNary boys and girls finish in top half of Garden City Invitational

On Friday, McNary track and field was at the Garden City Invitational at Silverton High School, with both the boys and girls finishing in fourth place.

Both boys and girls squads had one first place finish. The boys 4×400 relay team of Pawit Potisuk, Pawat Potisuk, Zachary Harrington and Benjamin Sheets finished with a time of 3 minutes, 35.40 seconds.

Kali Ellis came in first in the girls 1500 meters with a personal record time of 5:05.16.

In all, the Celts set 20 personal records on the day, and had 11 top-3 finishes.

Ellis was also part of the girls distance medley relay that finished third at 15:09.35 along with Hayden Claypool, Mckenna Unger and Kailyn Bollman-Lechner.

Kiana Olivo also had a pair of top-3 finishes, placing second in the girls 400 meters at 1:00.95, and third in the girls 200 meters at 27.06 seconds.

Lillian Besa placed second in the girls discus with a throw of 99-feet.

In the boys 400 meters it was McNary runners in second, third and fourth. Sheets came in second at 51.83, with Pawat behind him at 52.36 and Pawit in fourth at 52.78.

A pair of McNary vaulters tied for third in the boys pole vault. Nicholas Maheu and Ravi Moreno both finished at 8-feet, 6-inches.

The Garden City Invitational included McKay High School, Grandview Christian Academy, Southwest Christian School, Gervais High School, Dallas High School, Silverton High School, South Albany High School and St. Helens High School.

