McNary splits meet at North Salem

McNary track and field was at North Salem for a dual meet on Wednesday, and thanks to a narrow four-point win from the girls, the Celtics came away with a split.

The Lady Celts had eight first place finishes out of the 14 events and 10 personal records, topping the Lady Vikings 69.5-65.5.

Asia St. John and Kiana Olivo each had two firsts and one second place finish. St. John’s wins came in the javelin with a throw of 100-feet, 5-inches, and in the high jump at 4’6”. Her second place was in the discus with a throw of 91’8”, bested only by teammates Lillian Besa’s 93’0”.

Olivo took first in the 100 meters with a time of 13.61 seconds, and in the long jump with a jump of 15-feet, 2-inches. She placed second in the 200 meters at 27.59 seconds.

The McNary girls swept the top-three spots in the 800 meters with Mckenna Unger, Kailyn Bollman-Lechner and Andrea Maciel Rodruguez taking first, second and third respectively.

The boys accomplished this twice, in the 800 meters and the 1500 meters, as well, but it wasn’t nearly enough as North Salem ran away with it 89.5-55.5.

Taking those top spots in the 800 meters were Vince Estrada, Mason Bowlby and Brayden Kaehler. In the 1500 meters it was Josiah Ziesemer, Jacob Olmos and Connor Bowlby.

The Celtics finished first in five of the 16 events, and set 21 personal records.

