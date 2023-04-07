Celtic baseball loses to 5A No. 3 Canby

McNary baseball gave up five runs in the second inning on the road as Canby broke the game open eventually winning 12-6.

The Celtics committed seven errors, as only three of the Cougars’ runs were earned despite 11 hits.

Starting pitcher senior Anthony Cepeda went one inning with one strike out, allowing two unearned runs on one hit and two walks. At the plate, Cepeda knocked in two runs, going 2-for-4 with a run scored, as well.

Junior Jake Allen also had two hits for the Celtics, going 2-for-4 with three runs scored and one RBI.

The other two Celtic runs were knocked in by sophomore Jordan Araiza.

The Celtics are now 2-5-1 on the season, and head to take on defending 6A state champion West Linn on Friday.

