Lady Celts give up four in the sixth, fall 5-4 at Wilsonville

The McNary Lady Celts allowed three runs in the bottom of the sixth to Wilsonville as the Wildcats edged them out 5-4 on Wednesday.

McNary held a 4-2 lead thanks to a four run fourth inning, but Wilsonville responded in the sixth off freshman Natalie Macik in relief.

Seemingly nothing went the Lady Celts way in the inning after the first batter.

With one out Grace Wilson hit a solo home run off of Macik, who came in to relieve Lacey Vasas after five innings. Wilson’s home run was the only earned run for the Wildcats in the inning though, as things snowballed for the Lady Celts after.

An error from Madison Morse in center field put Talia Valdez on third, who was quickly knocked in by Mary Matthews with a double to tie the game at 4.

Matthews advanced to third on a groundout, and came across with the lead run on a pass ball.

Macik finished allowing two hits and three runs, one earned, in one inning of relief. Starting pitcher Lacey Vasas went five innings, striking out four and allowing two runs on three hits.

Ali Martinez was the lone McNary batter with multiple hits, going 2-for-4 with a run scored.

The Lady Celts will host Tualatin on Friday at 5 p.m.

