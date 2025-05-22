SPORTS ROUNDUP

Celts stop South in softball

Violet Siegel helped power the Celts to a powerful win in the final league softball game of the season.

She hit a home run, scored four runs and had three RBIs.

Natalie Macik hit a home run and had two RBIs. She pitched three innings with six strikeouts and no hits or runs.

McNary is likely to host the first state playoff game on Monday, May 26.

SOFTBALL – 6-3 league, 18-6 overall

May 13 – West Salem 13, McNary 3

May 16 – McNary 15, South Salem 0

BASEBALL – 0-9 league, 3-21 overall

May 14 – Sprague 13, McNary 0

May 16 – Sprague 17, McNary 2

BOYS VOLLEYBALL – 1-13 league, 1-14 overall

May 13 – Silverton 3, McNary 0

May 15 – South Salem 3, McNary 0

Natalie Macik of McNary fires a pitch in a league game on Friday, May 18, against South Salem. The Celts closed out league play with the 15-0 win over the Saxons. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Macy Fessler congratulates Olivia Montgomery on her score in a league game on Friday, May 18. The Celts beat South Salem 15-0. (STEVE SCHNURBUSH/For Keizertimes)

Madelyn Sponable of McNary scores in a league game on Friday, May 18, against South Salem. The Celts closed out league play with the 15-0 win over the Saxons. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Madelyn Sponable of McNary eyes a pitch in a league game on Friday, May 18, against South Salem. The Celts closed out league play with the 15-0 win over the Saxons. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Natalie Macik scores in a league game on Friday, May 18, against South Salem. The Celts closed out league play with the 15-0 win over the Saxons. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Beth Tavares swings at pitch to connect for a double in a league game on Friday, May 18, against South Salem. The Celts closed out league play with the 15-0 win over the Saxons. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Karah Miller of McNary gets congratulated on her triple in a league game on Friday, May 18, against South Salem. The Celts closed out league play with the 15-0 win over the Saxons. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Hailey Carbajal of McNary rounds second base in a league game on Friday, May 18, against South Salem. The Celts closed out league play with the 15-0 win over the Saxons. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Madelyn Sponable of McNary heads for first base in a league game on Friday, May 18, against South Salem. The Celts closed out league play with the 15-0 win over the Saxons. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)