SPORTS ROUNDUP

Celts stop South in softball
Violet Siegel helped power the Celts to a powerful win in the final league softball game of the season.
She hit a home run, scored four runs and had three RBIs.
Natalie Macik hit a home run and had two RBIs. She pitched three innings with six strikeouts and no hits or runs.
McNary is likely to host the first state playoff game on Monday, May 26.
SOFTBALL – 6-3 league, 18-6 overall
May 13 – West Salem 13, McNary 3
May 16 – McNary 15, South Salem 0
BASEBALL – 0-9 league, 3-21 overall
May 14 – Sprague 13, McNary 0
May 16 – Sprague 17, McNary 2
BOYS VOLLEYBALL – 1-13 league, 1-14 overall
May 13 – Silverton 3, McNary 0
May 15 – South Salem 3, McNary 0