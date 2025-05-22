Keizer event offers Memorial Day tribute

A program to honor America’s veterans and heroes who died in service will be offered on Memorial Day – Monday, May 26 – at Bonaventure at Keizer Station, 5525 McLeod Lane N.E.

The “Remembering Our Brave Heroes” event is open to the public and will be held in the independent dining room, starting at 10 a.m.

The program will include an opening prayer, an MIA and POW tribute, speakers from the National Guard and Keizer Police Department, and readings by Sgt. 1st Class Daryl Chappel.

The Bonaventure Choir will sing and Doug Anderson will play Taps.

There will be food, beverages and dessert after the program.

