Keizer Police Department calls

Police Scanner – May 11 – May 18

A Keizer city councilor was accused of harassment, a misdemeanor crime, in connection with a dispute at a Keizer home, according to the Salem Police Department.

Soraida Cross, 50, was cited on Wednesday, May 14. The Class B misdemeanor is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

Salem police investigated the matter at the request of Keizer police. As a councilor, Cross has a voice in the city budget, including that for the police agency.

The incident happened at a home on North Steven Court just before 10 p.m.

“Officers learned a verbal dispute occurred between three adults at the residence, a man and two women. The argument escalated,” according to Angela Hedrick, Salem police public information officer. One woman “pushed the other, causing a fall.”

The victim, a 30-year-old Keizer woman, declined medical care and no information was available about any injuries.

Cross wouldn’t answer questions about the matter.

“Out of concern for my personal safety, I have no comment,” she said in an email.

Cross was elected to the council in 2022, running unopposed for a term that ends in 2027. She is a hotel manager by profession and also serves on the board of the Family YMCA of Marion and Polk Counties.

• A Keizer police officer driving on Interstate 5 while returning from the Marion County Jail at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, May 9, came upon a vehicle stopped in the fast lane.

The driver was passed out but then attempted to drive off when contacted by police. The vehicle was pinned into place by police vehicles.

Guadalupe M. Gonzalez Diaz, 25, of Salem was arrested for DUII and attempting to elude police.

• On Sunday, May 18, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Keizer police responded to the B & S Market 6375 River Rd. N., regarding a theft. Police arrested Jessica M. Boyle, 30, listed as a transient.

Officers arrived and located the suspect, 30-year-old transient, Jessica Marie Boyle.

“While taking Ms. Boyle into custody for the theft, she lied to officers about her identity, damaged a patrol car while she fought, causing a minor injury to one officer,” according to Lt. Trevor Wenning.

She was arrested for assaulting a police officer, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft and giving false information to police.

• A citizen followed a suspected intoxicated driver off Interstate 5 and into Keizer on Saturday night, May 17.

“Officers located the vehicle and chased it at a slow speed from Inland Shores Way to the 500 block of Lakefair Place, where the driver got out and ran,” Wenning said.

Officers tased the suspect as he tried to get into a home.

Isidoro Martinez Hermengildo, 39, of Salem, was arrested for DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering, attempting to elude police, driving while suspended and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He also had warrants out for his arrest.

SUNDAY, MAY 11

11 a.m. – Property – Found in the 900 Block of Chemawa Rd NE

6 p.m. – Criminal Mischief II – Crime Damage in the 5000 Block of 8th Ave NE

MONDAY, MAY 12

10:46 a.m. – Impound/tow auto on Arleta Ave NE & Alder Dr NE

12:37 p.m. – Theft III – all other larceny in the 800 Block of Weeks Dr NE

3:10 p.m. – Theft I – all other larceny in the 900 Block of Chemawa Rd NE

4:29 p.m. – Sudden death – body in the 100 Block of Sandy Dr N

7:38 p.m. – Theft II – by deception/false pretenses in the 5400 Block of Arcade Ave NE

10:12 p.m. – Traffic accident – non injury property on Stadium Dr NE & Chemawa Rd NE

TUESDAY, MAY 13

4:23 p.m. – Theft I – All Other Larceny in the 1500 Block of Alder Dr NE

4:23 p.m. – Robbery II – Other Robbery in the 1500 Block of Alder Dr NE

9:26 p.m. – Theft III – From Building in the 3800 Block of River Rd N

WEDNESDAY, MAY 14

9:05 p.m. – UUMV – recovered for other agency in the 6000 Block of Joan Dr N & Julie St N

THURSDAY, MAY 15

11:18 a.m. – Susp – activity in the 4300 Block of River Rd N

1:28 p.m. – Failure to perform duties of driver when property is damaged on River Rd N & Chemawa Rd N

3:31 p.m. – Theft III – all other larceny in the 1100 Block of Susan Ct NE

11:11 p.m. – Invasion of personal privacy I in the 1000 Block of New Terrace Dr N

FRIDAY, MAY 16

2:10 a.m. – Harassment – Dis. Conduct in the 700 Block of Chemawa Rd

7:04 a.m. – Unlawful Entry Vehicle – Intent to Commit Theft in the 800 Block of Shirley Ln

7:04 a.m. – Theft III – From Motor Vehicle in the 800 Block of Shirley Ln

12:00 a.m. – Unlawful Entry Vehicle – Intent to Commit UUMV in the 900 Block of Chemawa Rd

12:00 a.m. – Theft II – From Motor Vehicle in the 900 Block of Chemawa Rd

12:00 a.m. – Criminal Mischief III – Crime Damage in the 900 Block of Chemawa Rd

10:08 a.m. – Criminal Mischief III – Dis. Conduct in the 100 Block of Homewood Ct

11:02 a.m. – Property – Found in the 4000 Block of River Rd

2:27 p.m. – Assist Rendered – Public/Civil in the 800 Block of Foothill Ct

12:25 p.m. – Burglary I – Residence in the 500 Block of Chemawa Rd

7:01 p.m. – Theft I Aggravated – All Other Larceny in the 5500 Block of Windsor Island Rd

SATURDAY, MAY 17

2:42 a.m. – Susp – activity in the 4600 Block of Lowell Ave

8:52 a.m. – UUMV – unauthorized use – not theft in the 5400 Block of Joan Dr

2:53 p.m. – Harassment – physical in the 4400 Block of Northside Dr

5:36 p.m. – Failure to perform duties of driver when property is damaged in the 6400 Block of Keizer Station Blvd

7:44 p.m. – Domestic disturbance – non criminal in the 1300 Block of Parkview Ct

9:06 p.m. – Failure to perform duties of driver to injured persons in the 5400 Block of River Rd

SUNDAY, MAY 18

1:04 p.m. – Impound/Tow Auto in the 4800 Block of River Rd N

2:52 p.m. – Theft III – Shoplifting in the 6300 Block of River Rd NE

2:52 p.m. – False Info to Police – Other (Non Property) in the 6300 Block of River Rd NE

2:52 p.m. – Criminal Mischief II – Crime Damage in the 6300 Block of River Rd NE

2:52 p.m. – Assault Police Officer – Simple in the 6300 Block of River Rd NE

NOTE: Information is provided by the Keizer Police Department. The agency has removed specific addresses.

NEWS TIP? Send your suggestion or tip to [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DIGITAL NEWS SERVICE: Get around-the-clock access to news about Keizer with a digital subscription to the Keizertimes. It’s secure, is available at $10 a month, and takes just a moment when you go HERE. Your support for local journalism is vital.