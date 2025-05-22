Organizers happy with 2025 KeizerFEST, weather and all

That’s a wrap, folks! This year’s KeizerFEST is now in the history books, complete with unpredictable weather and two major events back together again – the festival and parade.

“We really couldn’t have asked for a better situation considering the weather,” said Jeremy Turner, the chair for KeizerFEST. He felt everything last weekend went according to plan – parade, festival, dog show, and all.

He said that although all 60 floats turned out for the parade on Saturday, May 17, the crowd lining River Road was light compared to years previous. Folks may have been daunted by the weather reports, with some opting to stay inside and wait for clearer skies.

“Changing back to May was something we obviously knew was going to be an issue for some people,” he said, referring to the fest’s schedule switch from August.

“The parade went well, despite the rain,” said Dave Walery, co-chair of the KeizerFEST.

In the festival’s 75th year, the events were organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce with SMI Real Estate and Property Management as the prime sponsor.

Floats in the parade included classic cars carrying city councilors and Miss Marion-Polk County winners. Lincoln Isom, named the Dennis Koho Future First Citizen earlier this year, sat atop a vintage, baby-blue Volkswagen Beetle.

Lincoln Isom, Dennis Koho Future First Citizen Scholarship winner, rides in the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Animals were plentiful, including a section of horses – some even dancing for the crowd.

Players from Salem-Keizer’s semi-professional baseball team ran alongside their float, handing out free game tickets to families along the route.

The parade’s array of entries gave the Chamber of Commerce a difficult task: awarding prizes. In the end, they picked a bouquet of trophy winners, including:

• Mayor’s Trophy – Countryside Christian Church – float.

• Best Theme – ServiceMaster – van.

• Commercial Division – Ted Ferry, State Farm Vehicles.

• Spirit Award – Gubser Gators, float.

• Most Unique – Friends of Felines, float.

• Most Humorous – Serenity Cleaners, float.

• Best Rodeo Court – St. Paul Rodeo, horseback royalty.

• Honorable Mention – Hotel Salem, dancers.

• Honorable Mention – Distinguished Young Woman of Keizer, contestants.

After the parade, spectators packed up their lawn chairs and headed for Keizer Rapids Park.

At the festival grounds, the weather remained a major concern for vendors.

“Thursday night was rough,” said Chris Farmer, representing Dozer All-American Food. “It just rained and rained. It was a bad night for everybody.”

Come Friday, however, the sun started peeking through the clouds, offering dry spells and comfortable temperatures.

“We had a very good turnout at the festival grounds – up from last year,” Walery said.

Robert Briggs, a cook for Grandma Ellie’s Homemade Elephant Ears, said the days got progressively better. By Saturday, the afternoon had cleared up.

“We are happy that it’s looking pretty good,” Briggs said on Saturday.

Shoppers spread across the grass, which had dried by the afternoon, munching on their festival snacks.

Kids ran wild, some with fresh face paint. They enjoyed the assortment of inflatable carnival games. An ice cream truck looped the grounds – its jingle reminding folks to purchase a frozen treat.

The scent of French fries and cotton candy wafted on a soft wind, tempting appetites.

But then the wind grew stronger. By late afternoon, there were gusts over 20 mph. By the river, the winds proved catastrophic for some Riverwalk Art Fair vendors.

“It caused four tents to turn over,” said Lore Christopher, board president for the Keizer Arts Association. “A couple of artists had some broken items, and a couple of artists had to leave, for their tents were destroyed.”

Other artists “rallied around” the unfortunate few, offering aid wherever they could, she said.

Jennifer Hartwig explains her methods to a spectator at the Riverwalk Art Fair on Saturday, May 17. Oregon artists had several booths at the Riverwalk Art Fair, part of KeizerFEST. (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes).

Aside from the wind, Christopher reported that the fair, hosting eight more vendors than last year, had a stellar weekend. The turnout included four artists who had never shown their work at the fair.

Painter Travis Worden, representing Travy Artwork, was among the newcomers.

“The Art Association was very accommodating,” he said. “I’ve got no complaints. Sold a few things. Everyone’s been all nice and helpful.”

Dominic Worley, representing Bee’s World Jewelry, said the wind didn’t seem to affect the handcrafted jewelry sales.

“Great conversations. Great people. And people are spending,” he said.

This year, the Keizer Art Association also invited the Keizer Heritage Museum and Homegrown Theater to host booths at the Riverwalk.

“This was a huge value add,” Christopher said. “The artists from the theater were singing opera, showtunes, and did choreography classes.”

Valor Mentoring also placed a food and beverage truck at Riverwalk.

At the pickleball courts, the Salem-Keizer Pickleball club hosted free clinics Saturday. Steve McCarthy, the club’s vice president, said things were slow but enjoyable.

“We are hoping things will pick up,” he said in the early afternoon. “We’ve got four volunteers from the club who helped volunteer for the clinics.”

Although the kids’ clinics remained slow all day, adults flocked to the courts for clinics or open play. At least half of the courts hosted players through the afternoon.

Mayor Cathy Clark meets the winner of the “Most Unusual” award at the Crown the Hound contest, which took place at the KeizerFEST on Saturday, April 17. The show took place at the dog park area, located at Keizer Rapids Park. (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes).

The Crown the Hound contest was held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the dog park, with various awards were given to the canines and their owners. A group of three wiener dogs won the Most Unusual Award.

Two well-dressed pups, wearing plaid bandanas for collars, won the Best Dressed Duo Award, and a black doodle wearing a yellow bandana won the Breed Spotlight Award.

Owners took home pet goody bags, presented by Mayor Cathy Clark, who posed for a photo with the pups.

The Teen Talent Show on Sunday afternoon drew young performers who were judged by local people with musical backgrounds, including a Valor Mentoring employee with a master’s degree in music.

The winners included:

Wilan’Dre Bell-Sims, 1st Place, $700.

Jielian Lobo, 2nd Place, $500.

Grace Cobos, 3rd Place, $300.

Jenyn Sones, Outstanding Vocal Performance, $250.

Blackstar, Outstanding Ensemble Performance, $250.

Livewire for the song “Pushback,” Outstanding Original Song, $250.

Despite some inclement weather, the Chamber intends to keep the festival in May, a time less likely to interfere with other citywide events.

“There are a lot of factors that come into play with KeizerFEST,” Turner said. “We don’t have a lot of competition with other events…there’s more to it than just picking a good time for the weather.”

Walery said that he wouldn’t change one thing next year.

“Everything went just perfect,” he said.

News tip? Contact reporter Riley Ellis: r[email protected].



