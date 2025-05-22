KeizerFEST photos: Festival grounds teem with music, art and games

The 2025 KeizerFEST shows community spirit at its finest.

Volunteers stepped up to help with everything from parade organization to directing parking.

Musicians brought their talents to the big tent for one evening of entertainment after another.

Artists put forward their best works – and exhibited their skills in real time during the Riverwalk Art Fair.

For days, Keizer Rapids Park was converted into a festival grounds.

Here’s a look at scenes from this year’s event.

Kids enjoy the inflatable games at the KeizerFEST grounds on Saturday, May 17. KeizerFEST took place at the Keizer Rapids Park. (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes).

Shoppers browse artists’ booths at the Riverwalk Art Fair at Keizer Rapids Park on Saturday, May 17. The show by Oregon artists was part of KeizerFEST. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Artist Brigitte Miller works to finish a piece at her booth at Keizer Rapids Park on Saturday, May 17. The art was to be raffled the following day. Oregon artists had several booths at the Riverwalk Art Fair, part of KeizerFEST. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Shoppers browse an artist’s work at Keizer Rapids Park on Saturday, May 17. Oregon artists had several booths at the Riverwalk Art Fair, part of KeizerFEST. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Jennifer Hartwig draws a fresh piece on Friday, May 16. Oregon artists had several booths at the Riverwalk Art Fair, part of KeizerFEST. (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes).

Travis Worden shows his work for the first time as an artist on Friday, May 16. Oregon artists had booths at the Riverwalk Art Fair, part of KeizerFEST. (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes).

David Staar, representing Just Rum, explains flavors to a customer at the KeizerFEST grounds on Friday, May 16. The event is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes)

Recca Maze entertains the crowd on Friday, May 16. Maze was one of three musicians who performed at the Riverwalk Art Fair, part of KeizerFEST. (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes).

Actors put on a short performance on Saturday, May 17, at Keizer Rapids Park. Keizer Homegrown Theatre put on several sbows during the Riverwalk Art Fair, part of KeizerFEST. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

An actor puts on a performance with the unexpected help of a dog on Saturday, May 17. Keizer Homegrown Theatre put on several short performances during the Riverwalk Art Fair, part of KeizerFEST. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Shoppers browse artists’ booths at the Riverwalk Art Fair at Keizer Rapids Park on Saturday, May 17. The show by Oregon artists was part of KeizerFEST. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

A shopper considers an artist’s work at the Riverwalk Art Fair at Keizer Rapids Park on Saturday, May 17. The show by Oregon artists was part of KeizerFEST. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Shoppers browse booths at the KeizerFEST grounds on Saturday, May 17. The event is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes)

Shoppers visit the KeizerFEST grounds on Saturday, May 17. (RILEY ELLIS/KeizerFEST)

A child cruises around the KeizerFEST grounds on Saturday, May 17. (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes)

Hazel Peterson, 4, tries her own version of a game at the carnival at Keizer Rapids Park on Saturday, May 17. The play area for kids was part of KeizerFEST. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Players focus during cornhole competition at Keizer Rapids Park on Saturday, May 17. The tournament was part of KeizerFEST. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Players focus during cornhole competition at Keizer Rapids Park on Saturday, May 17. The tournament was part of KeizerFEST. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Steve McCarthy, vice president of the Salem-Keizer Pickleball Club, demonstrates how to serve during a kids clinic on Saturday, May 17. The clinic was apart of KeizerFEST. (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes).

A participant of the Salem-Keizer Pickleball Club’s kids clinic works on skills on Saturday, May 17. The clinic was part of KeizerFEST. (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes).

A vendor serves tacos at the KeizerFEST on Saturday, May 17. The event is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes)

A KeizerFEST vendor spins cotton candy on Saturday, May 17. The event is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes)

A Neon Republic Salon stylist braids hair at the KeizerFEST on Saturday, May 10. The event is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes)

Bob Zielinski and Victoria Shinn work the grill for the business breakfast buffet on Friday, May 16. The event was put on by Willamette Greeters, a gathering of area business people, at the KeizerFEST grounds at Keizer Rapids Park. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Adam Brown, Keizer city manager, gets business leaders started on the breakfast buffet on Friday, May 16. The event was put on by Willamette Valley Greeters, a gathering of area business people, at the KeizerFEST grounds at Keizer Rapids Park. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Irises grace the tables a breakfast buffet on Friday, May 16. The event was put on by Willamette Valley Greeters, a business organization, at the KeizerFEST grounds at Keizer Rapids Park. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Representatives from area businesses gather for a breakfast buffet on Friday, May 16. The event was put on by Willamette Valley Greeters, a business organization, at the KeizerFEST grounds at Keizer Rapids Park. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Dave Walery and Marsha Stallings, two longtime KeizerFEST volunteers, get ready for the breakfast buffet on Friday, May 16. The event was put on by Willamette Valley Greeters, a business organization, at the KeizerFEST grounds at Keizer Rapids Park. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

