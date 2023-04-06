McNary T&F opens season with 177 PRs and 21 first place finishes, but swept at Sprague

In the first meet of the season, McNary track and field had 21 first place finishes while setting 177 personal records, but were swept by their hosts, Sprague High School, on Wednesday.

Eight Lady Celts earned a total of 11 first place finishes.

Kiana Olivo took the top spots in the varsity 100 meters and 200 meters.

Kali Ellis also had two varsity top finishes, coming in first in the 800 meters and 3000 meters.

Also with multiple first place finishes was Asia St. John. She finished first in the varsity shot put and the junior varsity long jump.

The McNary boys had two with multiple first place finishers. Jacob Olmos did so in the junior varsity 800 meters and 3000 meters.

The most accomplished Celtic on the day was Ben Sheets with three first place finishes. Sheets finished first in the junior varsity 200 meters, the varsity triple jump and was a member of the varsity 4X100 relay team for McNary that finished first.

But unfortunately for the Celts, the Olympians finished on top of the team results in varsity and junior varsity for both boys and girls.

Sharing is caring!