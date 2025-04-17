SPORTS ROUNDUP: Celts post track, field wins

McNary’s girls track team got a tie last week in a dual meet with North Salem.

The Celts and the Vikings tied at 72. The girls junior varsity team won 67-36.

The boys fell to North Salem 91-51 in varsity action and 92-29 at the junior varsity level.

McNary first-place varsity finishers included:

•Iyana Contreras – 100 meter race with a time of 12.69

•Madison Herring – 200 meter race with at time of 26.36

•Kali Ellis – 400 meter race with a time of 1:03.26

•Yosef Picazo – 400 meter race with a time of 51.75

•Derek Jones – 800 meter race with a time of 2:10.57

•Paisley Kenitzer – 100 meter hurdles race with a time of 17.48

•Kylie Saddler – 300 meter hurdles race with a time of 53.01

•Keely Melvin – 300 meter hurdles race with a time of 1:05.64

•Derek Olivo – shotput with a throw of 14.29m; discus with a throw of 45.83m

•Gary Olivo – javelin with a throw of 43.19m

•Alayna Garcia – javelin with a throw of 28.65m

•Ravi Moreno – pole vault with a height of 3.50m

•Sole Bartlemay – triple jump with a jump of 10.01m

•Girls’ team – 4×100 relay with a time of 49.93

•Girls team – 4×400 relay with a time of 4:34.12

The Celts also competed at the Vic Downs Mac Invitational on Friday, April 11. The boys team finished fifth with 54 team points and the girls placed ninth with 39 points. Derek Olivo won the javelin with a throw of 61.60m

Softball

The Celts are ranked ninth in the state in 6A and play with a 7-3 record through Friday, April 11. McNary opened league play on Monday, April 14, at Sprague with a win, 10-4.

April 8 – Ridgeview 2, McNary 1

April 9 – McNary 17, Putnam 0

April 11 – McNary 5, La Salle 2

Baseball

The Celts are 3-9 in Central Valley Conference play through Wednesday, April 9.

April 8 – Lincoln, 4, McNary 1

April 8 – Parkrose 7, McNary 2

Boys Volleyball

The Celts are 0-4 in Central Valley Conference play through Thursday, April 10.

April 8 – Sprague / North Salem 3, McNary 0

April 10 – Cascade 3, McNary 1

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DIGITAL NEWS SERVICE: Get around-the-clock access to news about Keizer with a digital subscription to the Keizertimes. It’s secure, is available at $10 a month, and takes just a moment when you go HERE. Your support for local journalism is vital.

