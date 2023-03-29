City Council Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

KEIZER CITY COUNCIL

REGULAR SESSION

Monday, April 3, 2023

7:00 p.m.

Robert L. Simon

Council Chambers

Keizer, Oregon

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. FLAG SALUTE

4. SPECIAL ORDERS OF BUSINESS

a. PROCLAMATION – Volunteer Recognition Month

b. PROCLAMATION – National Child Abuse Prevention Month

c. The Lava Dome Presentation

5. COMMITTEE REPORTS

a. Keizer Cultural Center Report

6. PUBLIC COMMENTS This time is provided for citizens to address the Council on any matters other than those on the agenda scheduled for public hearing.

7. PUBLIC HEARINGS

8. ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION

a. Verda and Chemawa Public Art

b. State Capitol Funding Requests

c. Support for HB 3458

9. CONSENT CALENDAR

a. RESOLUTION – Authorizing City Manager to Enter Into Right-of-Way Landscape and Vegetated Stormwater Facility Maintenance Services Contract with GT Landscape Solutions

b. RESOLUTION – Authorizing City Manager to Sign Amendment Number 01 to Agreement with State of Oregon for Verda Lane: Dearborn Avenue to Salem Parkway Project

c. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the City Manager to Sign Thomson Reuters Clear Order Form

d. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the City Manager to Award and Enter Into a Contract with R&G Excavating, Inc. for Meadows Well Filtration Project

e. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the City Attorney to Sign Agreements in the National Opiate Litigation Settlement (Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart)

f. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the City Manager to Sign Public Body Work Order Contract with DePaul Industries, Inc. for Temporary Staffing Services

g. Approval of March 20, 2023 Regular Session Minutes h. Approval of March 27, 2023 Work Session Minutes

10. OTHER BUSINESS This time is provided to allow the Mayor, City Council members, or staff an opportunity to bring new or old matters before the Council that are not on tonight’s agenda.

11. STAFF UPDATES

a. Keizer Rapids Park All Weather Field Project Update

12. COUNCIL MEMBER REPORTS

13. AGENDA INPUT

April 10, 2023 – 6:00 p.m.

City Council Work Session

• City Council 2023-2024 Goal Setting

April 17, 2023 – 7:00 p.m.

City Council Regular Session

May 1, 2023 – 7:00 p.m.

City Council Regular Session

14. ADJOURNMENT

Sharing is caring!