Keizer City Council will meet on Monday, March 18th at 6 p.m. in regular session.

The following options are available if you wish to view or participate in the meeting:

Attend the meeting in person in the City Council Chambers View the live broadcast on Comcast Channel 23 (within the Keizer City Limits)View the live broadcast at www.KeizerTV.comView the live broadcast on Facebook in either English or SpanishProvide written comments to the City Council at [email protected] or mail your comments to PO Box 21000, Keizer, OR 97307. Comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. If you require any service such as Spanish translation or other interpretive services that furthers your inclusivity to participate, please contact the City Recorder at (503) 856-3412 at least 48 business hours prior to the meeting.

AGENDA

KEIZER CITY COUNCIL EXECUTIVE SESSION

Monday, March 18, 2024 6:00 PM Public Works Conference Room 930 Chemawa Road NE Keizer, Oregon

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. DISCUSSION

a. Pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(e) – To conduct deliberations with persons designated by the governing body to negotiate real property transactions.

b. Pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(h) – To consult with counsel concerning the legal rights and duties of a public body with regard to current litigation or litigation likely to be filed.

4. ADJOURNMENT