City Council Meeting Agenda

Keizer City Council will meet on Monday, April 15th at 7 p.m. in regular session.

The following options are available if you wish to view or participate in the meeting:

The City of Keizer is committed to providing equal access to all public meetings and information per the requirements of the ADA and Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS). The Keizer Civic Center is wheelchair accessible. If you require any service such as language translation or other interpretive services that furthers your inclusivity to participate, please contact the Office of the City Recorder at least 48 business hours prior to the meeting by email at [email protected] or phone at (503)390-3700 or (503)856-3412. To provide oral comments via electronic means, please contact the City Recorder’s Office no later than 2:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Most regular City Council meetings are streamed live through www.KeizerTV.com and cable-cast on Comcast Channel 23 within the Keizer City limits. Thank you for your interest in the City of Keizer.

AGENDA

KEIZER CITY COUNCIL REGULAR SESSION

Monday, April 15, 2024

7:00 PM

Robert L. Simon Council Chambers – Keizer, Oregon

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. FLAG SALUTE

4. SPECIAL ORDERS OF BUSINESS

a. “If I Were Mayor” Contestant Recognition

b. For the Love of the Game Report

5. COMMITTEE REPORTS

6. PUBLIC COMMENTS

This time is provided for citizens to address the Council on any matters other than those on the agenda scheduled for public hearing.

7. PUBLIC HEARINGS

a. RESOLUTION – Exemption of Municipal Judge Services Agreement from Competitive Bidding and Awarding Agreement to A. Carl Myers

8. ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION

a. RESOLUTION – Authorizing a Temporary Suspension of the Ordinance Prohibiting Street Vendors RESOLUTION – Authorizing Temporary Use and Signs Subject to Conditions for 2024 KeizerFest – Bloomin’ Iris Day Parade

b. Northwest Neighborhood Association Annual Report

c. Greater Gubser Neighborhood Association Annual Report

d. South East Keizer Neighborhood Association – Motion for Recognition

e. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the City Manager to Enter into Critical Records Support Services Agreement with the City of Salem

f. RESOLUTION – Adopting Work After Retirement Policy (2024)

g. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the City Manager to Enter into Order Form and Associated Agreements for Human Resources Information System (HRIS) and Payroll Software with PeopleGuru, Inc.

9. CONSENT CALENDAR

a. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the City Manager to Enter Into a Contract with SAK Construction LLC for Storm Drain Rehabilitation

b. Approval of April 1, 2024 City Council Regular Session Minutes

c. Approval of April 8, 2024 City Council Work Session Minutes

10. OTHER BUSINESS

This time is provided to allow the Mayor, City Council members, or staff an opportunity to bring new or old matters before the Council that are not on tonight’s agenda.

11. STAFF UPDATES

12. COUNCIL MEMBER REPORTS

13. AGENDA INPUT

Monday, April 29, 2024

City Council Work Session – Neighborhood Traffic Management Program & Draft Procurement Policy

Monday, May 6, 2024

City Council Regular Session Monday, May 13, 2024 Budget Committee Meeting

Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Budget Committee Meeting

Thursday, May 16, 2024

Budget Committee Meeting (if needed)

Monday, May 20, 2024

City Council Regular Session

14. ADJOURNMENT