City Council Meeting Agenda

Keizer City Council will meet on Monday, February 20th at 7 p.m. in regular session.
The following options are available if you wish to view or participate in the meeting:
- Attend the meeting in person in the City Council Chambers
- View the live broadcast on Comcast Channel 23 (within the Keizer City Limits)
- View the live broadcast at www.KeizerTV.com
- View the live broadcast on Facebook in either English or Spanish
- Provide written comments to the City Council at [email protected] or mail your comments to PO Box 21000, Keizer, OR 97307. Comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
- If you require any service such as Spanish translation or other interpretive services that furthers your inclusivity to participate, please contact the City Recorder at (503) 856-3412 at least 48 business hours prior to the meeting.
AGENDA
KEIZER CITY COUNCIL REGULAR SESSION
Monday, March 4, 2024 7:00 PM Robert L. Simon Council Chambers Keizer, Oregon
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- FLAG SALUTE
- SPECIAL ORDERS OF BUSINESS
a. Police Officer Oath of Office – Jesse White
b. Women’s History Month Proclamation
- COMMITTEE REPORTS
- PUBLIC COMMENTS
This time is provided for citizens to address the Council on any matters other than those on the agenda scheduled for public hearing.
- PUBLIC HEARINGS
a. ORDINANCE – Regulating Towing of Vehicles from Private Property
RESOLUTION – Relating to Private Property Impound Towing and Storage Rates
RESOLUTION – Relating to Private Property Impound Tower’s Permit Application Fee
- ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION
a. Neighborhood Association Recognition Ordinance Discussion
b. ORDER – Designating “No Parking” Zones on Bailey Road Northeast, Keizer, Oregon
c. RESOLUTION – Appointing Keizer Hearings Officer and Authorizing City Manager to Enter Into Contract with Theodore R. Naemura for Hearings Officer Services
d. Municipal Judge Report and Contract
e. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the City Manager to Sign Dedication for Reserve Strip (Marion County Tax Lot 063W23DD02000)
- CONSENT CALENDAR
a. Approval of February 5, 2024 Regular Session Minutes
- OTHER BUSINESS
This time is provided to allow the Mayor, City Council members, or staff an opportunity to bring new or old matters before the Council that are not on tonight’s agenda.
- STAFF UPDATES
- COUNCIL MEMBER REPORTS
- AGENDA INPUT
Monday, March 11, 2024 – 6:00 p.m.
City Council & Community Diversity Engagement Joint Work Session
Monday, March 18, 2024 – 7:00 p.m.
City Council Regular Session Monday, April 1, 2024 – 7:00 p.m. City Council Regular Session
Monday, April 8, 2024 – 6:00 p.m.
City Council Work Session – Neighborhood Associations
- ADJOURNMENT