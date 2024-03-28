City Council Meeting Agenda

Keizer City Council will meet on Monday, April 1st at 7 p.m. in regular session.

The following options are available if you wish to view or participate in the meeting:

Attend the meeting in person in the City Council Chambers. View the live broadcast on Comcast Channel 23 (within the Keizer City Limits). View the live broadcast at www.KeizerTV.com View the live broadcast on Facebook in either English or SpanishProvide written comments to the City Council at [email protected] or mail your comments to PO Box 21000, Keizer, OR 97307. Comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. If you require any service such as Spanish translation or other interpretive services that furthers your inclusivity to participate, please contact the City Recorder at (503) 856-3412 at least 48 business hours prior to the meeting.

AGENDA

KEIZER CITY COUNCIL REGULAR SESSION

Monday, April 1, 2024

7:00 PM

Robert L. Simon Council Chambers – Keizer, Oregon

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. FLAG SALUTE

4. SPECIAL ORDERS OF BUSINESS

a. National Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation

b. Volunteer Recognition Proclamation

5. COMMITTEE REPORTS

6. PUBLIC COMMENTS

This time is provided for citizens to address the Council on any matters other than those on the agenda scheduled for public hearing.

7. PUBLIC HEARINGS

a. RESOLUTION – Authorization for Supplemental Budget – Water Fund – Purchase 2024 Ford F150 Truck for Public Works

b. Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) Application – Change of Ownership – Bai Bua Thai Kitchen

c. Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) Application – Mesa del Rincon Cerveceria & Taproom, LLC

8. ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION

a. Greater Northeast Keizer Neighborhood Association Annual Report

b. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the City Manager to Purchase License Plate Reader (LPR) Licenses and Hardware

c. RESOLUTION – Authorizing City Manager to Sign Option to Purchase Letter of Intent (Keizer Station Area A)

d. Discussion regarding McNary High School Speed Zone e. ORDINANCE – Establishing a Franchise Agreement with Ziply Fiber Pacific, LLC for the Provision of Telecommunications Services Within the City of Keizer

9. CONSENT CALENDAR

a. Police Department Community Service Petty Cash Fund Report

b. RESOLUTION – Authorizing City Manager to Sign Agreement for Purchase and Installation of Telemetry System Upgrade (FY 23/24)

c. Approval of February 15, 2024 City Council, Salem City Council and Marion County Commissioners Meeting d. Approval of March 11, 2024 Joint City Council and Community Diversity Engagement Committee Work Session Minutes e. Approval of March 18, 2024 City Council Regular Session Minutes 10. OTHER BUSINESS

This time is provided to allow the Mayor, City Council members, or staff an opportunity to bring new or old matters before the Council that are not on tonight’s agenda.

11. STAFF UPDATES

12. COUNCIL MEMBER REPORTS

13. AGENDA INPUT

Monday, April 8, 2024 – 6:00 p.m. City Council Work Session – Neighborhood Associations

Monday, April 15, 2024 – 7:00 p.m. City Council Regular Session

Monday, April 29, 2024 – 6:00 p.m. City Council Work Session – Draft Procurement Policy & Neighborhood Traffic Management Program

Monday, May 6, 2024 – 7:00 p.m. City Council Regular Session

14. ADJOURNMENT