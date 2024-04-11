Sports

Flag football begins at McNary

by on

More in Sports:

Senior Lucas Stewart makes his way to the end zone.

The flag football era began at McNary High School with a Jamboree on Saturday, April 6.

Eleven girls and one boy geared up for their games, coached by Tracy Rhoades.

Not yet a sanctioned OSAA sport, flag football drew dozens of teams from throughout Oregon to play in the Jamboree last weekend.

The team has five games scheduled in April, culmanating with a Nike-sponsored event in May.

Team members for the first flag football team are: Ava Castro (senior);  Jaslyn  Austin  Cruz (freshman);  Isabella  Cipolla ( junior);  Amelia  Cherepranov (freshman); Alyssa Christensen ( junior);  SMaranda  Dominick (senior); June Higgins Jenkins (senior); Ali Martinez (senior); Marlina  Martinez  (freshman); Aliya  Olea  (senior);  Araceli Quintero-Alcantar  (freshmen); Lucas  Stewart  (senior);  Maya Waldron  (sophomore),  Tiffany Woods (freshman); Kalece Wynn (sophomore).

Tiffany Woods avoids an opponent
June Higgins Jenkins plows her way through a couple of defenders

Contact Keizertimes Staff:
[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.

Facebook_Logo
twitter
instagram
I want to subscribe!