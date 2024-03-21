Salem-Keizer, Chemeketa College announce partnership for career event 

Salem-Keizer Public Schools (SKPS), Chemeketa Community College (CCC) and Willamette Workforce Partnership are partnering to bring the annual Salem- Keizer Career Connections event to the Chemeketa Salem campus.

The event will be held on April 2, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. inside the Building 7 gym.

The career event was created to expose students to mock interviews in order to “provide a practical and immersive experience in preparation for their future careers,” according to a press release from Chemeketa College.

The partnership between SKPS and CCC will help further bridge the gap that exists between the workforce and education though providing more practice for students given by dedicated volunteer interviewers.

According to James McNicholas, the Recruitment & Outreach Coordinator at CCC, “Career Connections is an amazing opportunity for Salem-Keizer high school students to network with potential employers, practice job readiness skills, and build their confidence as they prepare to enter the workforce.”

The event will allow for more practice as students will be able to improve job-seeking, communication and interpersonal skills through the mock job interviews.

Community members, educators and local businesses are encouraged to support this event and help ensure the next generations of workers enter the workforce with every advantage possible.

With around 200 volunteer interviewers available to work, event coordinators anticipate a large showing of students to the event.

For those interested in more information, email Kathy Moore of the Willamette Workforce Partnership at [email protected].

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-105

