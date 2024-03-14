Four McNary teachers nominated for Crystal Apple award

(From left to right) Jessica Rist (assistant principal), Gabriela Tellez Osorno- nominee, Claudia Rios- nominee, Dan Borresen (athletic director), Marie Davis-Anderson-nominee, Scott Gragg (principal), Elizabeth Mace- nominee and Heidi Tavares (assistant principal)

Four McNary teachers have been given the honor of being nominated for the Crystal Apple Awards on Tuesday, March 12.

The teachers being nominated are Claudia Rios, Gabbie Osorno, Elizabeth Mace and Marie Davis-Anderson.

For school staff to be nominated for the award, they must be a current employee of either the Salem-Keizer School District or private school and have a minimum of three years of consecutive employment (prior to the 2023-24 school year) with their current employer, according to the Salem-Keizer Public Schools website.

Nomination categories for the award include teachers, administrators such as principals as well as support staff such as custodians and bus drivers.

To be nominated, the staff member must have three separate letters of support, a properly filled out nomination form as well as a written response to nominee requirements.

For those interested in attending, the Crystal Apple Awards will be held at the Salem Convention Center at 5 p.m. on March 22, located at 200 Commercial St SE.

