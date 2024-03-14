Foundation donates water bottles to McNary High School 

A water bottle with McNary Celtic logo.

From left: Lore Christopher, Claudia Rios, McNary High School principal Scott Gragg, Audrey Butler and Fernando Lopez

The Keizer Community Foundation facilitated the donation of 100 aluminum water bottles to McNary High School students via its Keizer Klosets program.

On Thursday, March 7, foundation president Audrey Butler with several board members delivered the bottles, each embossed with the McNary High School Celtic logo.

The donation was made at the behest of the staff at the school on behalf of students who requested them.

Foundation board member Lore Christopher said the aluminum bottles are better than donating plastic water bottles that usually end up in places other than recycling bins.

Loren’s Sanitation and Valley Recycling and Disposal each donated $500 to help purchase the bottles; the Keizer Community Foundation furnished the extra money.

McNary principal Scott Gragg and Claudia Rios, Community School Outreach Coordinator, accepted the delivery from Butler and foundation members Lore Christopher and Fernando Lopez.

The bottles will be stored at the school’s Kloset and be signed out to students in need.

Contact Publisher Lyndon Zaitz:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.