Celtic musicians get honored 

All City Band Celtics (from left)

Talia Mesecar, Adriann Durkin, Daniel Flores Reyes, Sabrina Walker, Ryken Wells, Susy Tussing, Aiden Lanterman, Reese Johnston

Orchestra students (L-R):

Ken Bailey, Cameron Vue, Valeria Rodriguez, Atticus Lush, Noah Dunn and Guest conductor Raúl Gómez Rojas

Front row L-R

Kylie Gee, Cameron Vandecoevering, Hannah Maurer, Emma Talento

Back row L-R

Carson Brown, Justin Miller (McNary choir teacher), William Bulpett

The 2024 All City Music event was held at South Salem High School on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The Saxon auditorium was packed with a large audience supporting students and music programs from Salem-Keizer high schools.

Members of high school bands, choirs and orchestras auditioned for the All City band at the end of January and earlier this month for the chance to join the All City groups.

McNary High School was represented by nine musicians for the band and six for orchestra. The Celtics had six in the All City choir.

The All City Band was conducted by Dennis Llinas, the University of Oregon band director.

Raul Gomez-Rojas, music director of Portland’s Metropolitan Youth Symphony conducted the orchestra while Dr. Brian Winnie, director of Choral Studies at Western Illinois University conducted the All City choir.

McNary students performing in the All City Band were: Adriann Durkin, Reese Johnston, Keith Kerndt, Aiden Lanterman, Talia Mesecar, Daniel Flores Reyes, Susy Tussing, Sabrina Walker and Ryken Wells.

Playing in the All City Orchestra were: Ken Bailey, Noah Dunn, Bella Lucas, Atticus Lush, Valeria Rodriguez and Cameron Vue.

Singing in the All City Choir were Celtics: Carson Brown, Will Bulpett, Kylie Gee, Hannah Maurer, Emma Talento and Cameron Vandecoevering.

