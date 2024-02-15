City Council Meeting Agenda

Keizer City Council will meet on Monday, February 20th at 7 p.m. in regular session.

The following options are available if you wish to view or participate in the meeting:

Attend the meeting in person in the City Council Chambers

View the live broadcast on Comcast Channel 23 (within the Keizer City Limits)

View the live broadcast at www.KeizerTV.com

View the live broadcast on Facebook in either English or Spanish

Provide written comments to the City Council at [email protected] or mail your comments to PO Box 21000, Keizer, OR 97307. Comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

If you require any service such as Spanish translation or other interpretive services that furthers your inclusivity to participate, please contact the City Recorder at (503) 856-3412 at least 48 business hours prior to the meeting.

AGENDA

KEIZER CITY COUNCIL REGULAR SESSION

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 | 7:00 PM

Robert L. Simon Council Chambers

Keizer, Oregon

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. FLAG SALUTE

4. SPECIAL ORDERS OF BUSINESS

a. Special Recognition of Employee

b. Swearing in Ceremony for Koda – Police Department’s comfort K9

5. COMMITTEE REPORTS

6. PUBLIC COMMENTS

This time is provided for citizens to address the Council on any matters other than those on the agenda scheduled for public hearing.

7. PUBLIC HEARINGS

a. 2024 Liquor License Renewals

b. Resolutions Approving the 2021-2022 Non-Represented Employee Salary Survey and 2023-2024 City-Wide Internal Equity Review and Adopting the Cost of Living Increase for Non-Represented City Employees as well as the Related Supplemental Budget Adjustments

8. ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION

a. West Keizer Neighborhood Association Annual Report

b. RESOLUTION – Initiating Vacation Process for a Portion of 15th Avenue North, Keizer, Oregon

c. Event Center Fee Waiver – Keizer Chamber of Commerce State of the City Luncheon

d. Event Center Fee Waiver – Keizer Chamber of Commerce Percey Auction

e. Event Center Fee Waiver – Joys of Living Assistance Dogs Graduation

f. Event Center Fee Waiver – CASA of Marion County for the “We are for the Children” Annual Luncheon

g. ORDER – In the Matter of the Application of Michael and Susie Le for a Partition and Major Variance on Property Located at 527 Dearborn Avenue N, Keizer, Oregon (Case No. 2023-12)

9. CONSENT CALENDAR

a. Approval of December 11, 2023 Work Session Minutes

b. Approval of January 22, 2024 Work Session Minutes

10. OTHER BUSINESS

This time is provided to allow the Mayor, City Council members, or staff an opportunity to bring new or old matters before the Council that are not on tonight’s agenda.

a. Strategic Plan Review: City Mission Statement

11. STAFF UPDATES

12. COUNCIL MEMBER REPORTS

13. AGENDA INPUT

Monday, February 26, 2024 – 6:00 p.m. Long Range Planning Task Force Meeting Monday, March 4, 2024 – 7:00 p.m. City Council Regular Session Monday, March 11, 2024 – 6:00 p.m. Joint Work Session of the City Council and Community Diversity Engagement Committee Monday, March 18, 2024 – 7:00 p.m. City Council Regular Session

14. ADJOURNMENT