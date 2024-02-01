Three standout Celtic girl wrestlers place in Kelso Invitational



Three Lady Celts placed at the Braided 64 Invitational in Kelso, Wash. (From left) Marlina Martinez , Ali Martinez and McKenna Unger.

The McNary High School wrestling teams have had some wins and losses over the past few weeks as the season sees its end in sight.

Against the South Salem Saxons, the boys lost a tight dual by a score of 42-36. The final match came down to a third overtime period.

Ashton Manzo attempting to turn over his opponent

At the Don York Invitational at Cleveland High School in Portland, the boys team finished 6th, with Pedro Schay Vega placing second at 106 pounds, Derek Jones finished third at 120 pounds, Rafael Mosqueda placed fourth at 150 pounds, Ashton Manzo placed sixth at 157 pounds, Alex Stephen placed fifth at 175 pounds while Jensen Dubois placed fifth at 190 pounds.

The following week the Celts beat the North Salem Vikings, 51-24.

At the Southridge Invitational on January 20, Derek Jones placed first at 113 pounds, Rafael Mosqueda was second at 144 pounds, Leo Gonzalez was third at 126 pounds, and Liam Koenig finished fourth at 126 pounds.

On Thursday, Jan, 25, the boys had a close win against the West Salem Titans by a score of 35-33. Luis Martinez got the night started avenging a previous loss with a :33 second pin. Rafael Mosqueda had a tech-fall win, and Liam Koenig came through with a crucial pin.

Rafael Mosqueda earning points in a match against West Salem

“The girls team has been on a tear lately,” said coach Sam Martin. The girls defeated South Salem 54-27 to start the CVC league season. The following week the girls defeated the North Salem Vikings, 42-39.

Eight of the state’s top 10 ranked teams wrestled at the Dallas Lady Dragon. The Lady Celts finished fourth as a team. Jessica Cottings placed sixth at 100 pounds; Marlina Martinez defeated returning state champion Skyler Hall of North Medford to get her to the finals where she lost a narrow 3-2 decision, to finish second.

McKenna Unger finished third in the 135 pound bracket. Ali Martinez rattled off four straight pins to finish in first place.

On Thursday, Jan. 25, the Lady Celts defeated West Salem 60-24 where Kaliyanei Hill pinned Emily Rayburn to earn a big league win.

McKenna Unger stacking her opponent



Kaliyanei Hill versus a West Salem opponent

