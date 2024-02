The McNary boys basketball team defeated the North Salem Vikings 54-42 at home in league play on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Aydn Dallum goes for a shot Ethan Wollangk charges past a Viking Cole Ricketts is poised to add tow more points Anthony Fuentes jumps for a score

