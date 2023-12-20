Lady Celts continue strong start with two top-2 finishes last week

McNary girls wrestling was busy last weekend with a pair of tournaments, both with positive results for the Lady Celts.

On Friday, Dec. 16, the Lady Celts successfully defended their 2022 Larry Owings Invitational championship with a repeat effort in the 16-team field. McNary finished 51 points ahead of second place Mountain View High School from Washington.

Saturday, they were at McKay for the Battle for the Capital. McNary finished second out of seven schools, behind only McKay.

The Lady Celts had four individual first-place finishes at each meet.

On Friday, Jessica Cottings (100 pounds), Marlina Martinez (110), McKenna Unger (135) and Ali Martinez (190) each came away with first place finishes.

Kailynn Bollman-Lechner placed second behind Cottings at 100 pounds. At 130 pounds, Kaliyanei Hill also brought home a second place finish.

At McKay, both Martinez sisters and Unger again finished at the top of their weight classes. Dayanara Salvador joined them with a first place finish at 120 pounds. Salvador finished fifth at the Larry Owings Invitational.

McNary had 11 top-three finishes at the Battle for the Capital in all.

The Lady Celts are off during the winter break, and will return to action in a dual meet against South Salem on Jan. 4.