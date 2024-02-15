Six Lady Celt wrestlers headed to state

Six Lady Celt wrestlers have qualified for the state tournament after victories last weekend at the OSAA Girls 6A/5A Special District 2 (north Willamette Valley).

Ali Martinez finished first in the 190 weight class, McKenna Unger finished first in the 135 weight class; Marlina Martinez finished third in the 110 weight class, Jace Friesen finished fourth in the 120 weight class, Abcde Murphy was fourth in the 130 lb. class and Maranda Domnick was fourth in the 155 lb.

The state wrestling championships are scheduled for Feb. 23 and 24 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland.



McKenna Unger is declared the winner in the 135 lb. class.



Ali Martinez (left) and McKenna Unger show off their first place medals.



Abcde Murphy Jones pins an opponent.



Maranda Domnick on her way to a fourth place finish in the 155 lb. class.



Marlina Martinez (left) wrestles in the 110 pound class. She finished third.