Eight boy wrestlers heading to state

Eight McNary Celtic boy wrestlers have qualified for the OSAA state championships in Portland starting Thursday, Feb. 22, at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Derek Jones was the Central Valley Conference champion in the 113 pound weight class at the district finals held at McNary.

Joining Jones at the state tournament are second place finishers Luis Martinez (106 lbs.), Liam Koening (120 lbs.), Rafael Mosqueda (144 lbs.), Diego Picero Espinoza (285 lbs.).

Third place district finishers headed to state are: Pedro Schay Vega (106 lbs.), Evan Snowden (132 lbs.) and Miguel Torres Pineda (285 lbs.).

