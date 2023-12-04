The season of slams starts

Derek Jones lifts Andrew Mitchell of Glencoe for a slam at the Jerry Lane Duals on Dec. 1, 2023, at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Action on the mat kicked off last week for both the McNary boys and girls with the Jerry Lane Duals and Perry Burlison Invitationals.

Jerry Lane Duals

McNary played host for the start of the boys wrestling season as Glencoe, Roseburg, Westview and North Salem joined the Celtics for the Jerry Lane Duals on Friday.

The Celtics went 1-3 in their four duals, defeating North Salem 48-27 to end the night. They lost the previous duals to Glencoe 46-36, Roseburg 45-30 and to Westview 62-18.

Heavyweight Diego Piceno had two pinfalls and one 2-0 decision for McNary, going undefeated in his three matches. Piceno also picked up the points on a forfeit win for the Celts.

Derek Jones and Leo Gonzalez each had a pair of wins for the Celts. At 120 pounds, Jones came away with pinfalls against Glencoe’s Andrew Mitchell and North Salem’s Lucas Lucas, going 2-2 on the day. Gonzalez, at 138 pounds, pinned Owen Mignola of Roseburg and Juan Pacheco from North Salem.

Over the course of the four duals, the Celts had 13 wrestlers compete, going 11-27 combined. They had 12 forfeit wins, while giving up five and having one double forfeit against North Salem at 175 pounds.

Perry Burlison Invitationals

On Saturday, both the McNary boys and girls took to the road for Cascade and the Perry Burlison Invitationals.

The girls placed third overall out of 23 schools with 175 points, trailing just Dallas at 189 and McKay at 200, and 30 points ahead of fourth place Crook County.

The Lady Celts had four individual second-place finishes, Kailynn Bollman-Lechner at 100 pounds, Marlina Martinez at 110, defending state champion Ali Martinez at 190 and Desiree Brown at 235. Paytin Banker placed third at 100. MArlina Martinez earned a team-high 23 points in her four matches.

The boys didn’t fare quite as well, finishing 14th with 39 points. Brodi was the only Celtic boy to place, finishing sixth at 113.

Up Next

The boys and girls will travel together again this coming weekend for the Coast Classic Wrestling Tournament in North Bend on Dec. 8 and 9.

The boys side of the tournament features 42 schools from Oregon and California. The girls are part of an 11 team field.

Matches on both days are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Rafael Mosqueda drives a Glencoe’s Hayden Leeper down with a belly-to-back lift at the Jerry Lane Duals on Dec. 1, 2023, at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Contact Reporter Joshua Manes:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

